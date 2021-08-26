Graypoint LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $16.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,842.46. The stock had a trading volume of 741,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,145. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,866.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,670.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.