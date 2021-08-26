Graypoint LLC Sells 14,809 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,809 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,361,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,173. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

