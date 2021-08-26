Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 698.63 ($9.13).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPOR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 829 ($10.83) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of GPOR opened at GBX 773.50 ($10.11) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a one year high of GBX 808.50 ($10.56). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 753.78.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

