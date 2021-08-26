Grimes & Company Inc. Has $3.21 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $266.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

