Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.10% of VBI Vaccines worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 516,133 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 263.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 748,017 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at $79,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 32.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a market cap of $826.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.03. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

