Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $271.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.82 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15. The firm has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

