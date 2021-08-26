Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 239 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in KLA by 30.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after buying an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in KLA by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Torray LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $1,695,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC opened at $334.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total value of $655,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.