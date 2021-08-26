Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 4,688 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after acquiring an additional 471,756 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 340.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 264,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,839,000 after acquiring an additional 257,459 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,005,000 after acquiring an additional 229,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,504,000 after acquiring an additional 216,081 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

PKG opened at $149.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.85. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $97.75 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.