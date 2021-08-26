Guess? Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,823 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,728% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 call options.

GES opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66. Guess? has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 2.23.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Guess? from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 5,684.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Guess? by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Guess? by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after buying an additional 30,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $828,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

