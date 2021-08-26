Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 4,550 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,320,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,717,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

