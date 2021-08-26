Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Down 94.0% in August

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the July 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HMMR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 23,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,094. Hammer Fiber Optics has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65.
About Hammer Fiber Optics
