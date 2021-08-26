Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Down 94.0% in August

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the July 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMMR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 23,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,094. Hammer Fiber Optics has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65.

About Hammer Fiber Optics

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of diversified dark fiber networking solutions and broadband wireless access networks. It also provides network access to under-served markets along the transatlantic landing corridors that deliver cutting edge solutions to data centers, carriers and other various communication providers, aggregators and enterprise and residential broadband customers.

