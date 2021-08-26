Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 31,855 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 38.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $15,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Shares of SPG opened at $132.54 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

