Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $13.49 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 66.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after buying an additional 671,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 49.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,034,000 after purchasing an additional 391,200 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at $108,371,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at $101,347,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $655,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $334.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

