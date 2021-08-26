Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $12.34 Million in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,344,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.10% of Procore Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Procore Technologies news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $638,247.84. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 613,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,518,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $139,496.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,525 shares of company stock worth $3,186,441 in the last 90 days.

PCOR opened at $88.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.86. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.96 and a 52-week high of $108.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCOR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

