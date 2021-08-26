Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 145,225 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,866 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,225 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HP were worth $14,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in HP by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $496,405,000 after purchasing an additional 353,820 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,577 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in HP by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in HP by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,684,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $244,024,000 after purchasing an additional 659,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.11. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

