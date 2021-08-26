Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 36,187 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,809 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 36,187 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $11,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $461,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,975 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $52,072,000 after purchasing an additional 664,774 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 484,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,077 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 366,222 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSIQ. UBS Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

CSIQ stock opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.