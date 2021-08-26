Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.680-$1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of HBI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 26,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

