Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HARP shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.80. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 394.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 18,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $377,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,376 shares of company stock worth $811,207 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after buying an additional 1,123,701 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $22,479,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $13,202,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,102,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

