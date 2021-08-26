Harvest Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $31.62 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $226.90 or 0.00474239 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $139.29 million and approximately $31.62 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013282 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001065 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000777 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 645,612 coins and its circulating supply is 613,905 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

