Haven Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.92 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.06 or 0.00008581 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $58.92 million and approximately $850,087.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,369.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.89 or 0.06594655 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.02 or 0.01287782 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.21 or 0.00359318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00127564 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.57 or 0.00634508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.12 or 0.00331677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.05 or 0.00306209 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,496,771 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

