Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

HA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,423. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The business’s revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at $660,712.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $228,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $81,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.