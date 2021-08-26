HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,022,000 after purchasing an additional 95,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after purchasing an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,516,000 after purchasing an additional 231,291 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,228. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.53. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. decreased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.