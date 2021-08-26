HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $16,416,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 24,685 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 31,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several research analysts have commented on BTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

