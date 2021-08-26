HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,227 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.63. The company had a trading volume of 95,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,186,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.71.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.