Head-To-Head Analysis: Holley (NYSE:HLLY) & Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Veoneer and Holley, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer 3 8 0 0 1.73 Holley 0 0 3 0 3.00

Veoneer presently has a consensus price target of $25.70, suggesting a potential downside of 28.97%. Holley has a consensus price target of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 2.02%. Given Holley’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Holley is more favorable than Veoneer.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veoneer and Holley’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer $1.37 billion 2.95 -$545.00 million ($4.07) -8.89 Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A

Holley has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veoneer.

Profitability

This table compares Veoneer and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer -25.99% -34.38% -19.06% Holley N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.5% of Veoneer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Veoneer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Holley beats Veoneer on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area. Its products include advanced driver assistance systems and highly automated driving solutions with focus on autonomous driving. The company was founded on April 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

