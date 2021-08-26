Head to Head Analysis: Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) vs. AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Vitality Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -10.52% -10.41% Vitality Biopharma N/A -116.79% -71.85%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AIkido Pharma and Vitality Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Vitality Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Vitality Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Vitality Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitality Biopharma has a beta of 3.56, indicating that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Vitality Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 6,942.21 -$12.34 million N/A N/A Vitality Biopharma $260,000.00 70.20 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A

Vitality Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The Company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of multiple viruses, including influenza virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus, and Marburg virus. It has a license agreement with the University of Texas; and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2021. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

Vitality Biopharma Company Profile

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. engages in unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders. It operates through Pharmaceutical Operations and Clinical Operations segments. The Clinical Operations segment focuses on treating patients suffering from addiction and dependency. The Pharmaceutical Operations segment engages in research and development primarily related to the Company’s cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by Avtar S. Dhillon and Robert T. Brooke on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

