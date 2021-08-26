Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 2.20.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In related news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $100,127.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $54,984.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,998 shares of company stock worth $1,547,122 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,740,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 268.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,450,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,013 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

