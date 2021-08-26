Helex Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,954.00 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Helex has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Helex has a market capitalization of $8,745.46 and approximately $4,954.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00054012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.43 or 0.00768201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00099092 BTC.

About Helex

Helex (HLX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official website is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Buying and Selling Helex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

