Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.600-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.20 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.31. 302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,886. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.90.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLIO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helios Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Helios Technologies worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

