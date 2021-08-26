Helix Trading Up 9% This Week (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Helix coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a market capitalization of $115,607.73 and approximately $6.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helix has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00022455 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001347 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000786 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 35,175,767 coins and its circulating supply is 35,049,932 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.