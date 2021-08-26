HempCoin (THC) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $419.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,379.71 or 1.00185497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00039727 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00069723 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010016 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00009295 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,161,711 coins and its circulating supply is 263,026,561 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.