Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.22. Heritage Commerce posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 27.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 161.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $674.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.