Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to report $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.78 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $6.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 18.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Hess by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Hess by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.34. 1,928,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,863. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.81. Hess has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.41 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

