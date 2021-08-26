Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

HKMPF remained flat at $$35.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.42. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $37.70.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

