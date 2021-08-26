Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HIMS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.65 and a beta of -0.13.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $46,216.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,571 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $115,521.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,879.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,232 shares of company stock worth $594,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

