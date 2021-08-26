Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HCXLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.03.

Shares of HCXLF stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

