Holley (NYSE:HLLY) versus Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Financial Review

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) and Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Veoneer shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Veoneer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Holley and Veoneer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 0 3 0 3.00 Veoneer 3 8 0 0 1.73

Holley presently has a consensus target price of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 2.02%. Veoneer has a consensus target price of $25.70, suggesting a potential downside of 28.97%. Given Holley’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Holley is more favorable than Veoneer.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and Veoneer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley N/A N/A N/A Veoneer -25.99% -34.38% -19.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Holley and Veoneer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A Veoneer $1.37 billion 2.95 -$545.00 million ($4.07) -8.89

Holley has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veoneer.

Summary

Holley beats Veoneer on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area. Its products include advanced driver assistance systems and highly automated driving solutions with focus on autonomous driving. The company was founded on April 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

