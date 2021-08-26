Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to report sales of $129.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.35 million and the lowest is $126.90 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $127.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $514.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $506.03 million to $522.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $520.52 million, with estimates ranging from $515.87 million to $525.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%.

HEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.48. 137,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,487. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 429.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 126,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $442,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 467,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Earnings History and Estimates for Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

