HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet Sells 500 Shares of Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $13,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,666,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.95 million, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,581,000 after acquiring an additional 83,152 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,142 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 755.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

