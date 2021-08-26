Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $976.36 Million

Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will announce sales of $976.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $951.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $994.21 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $636.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $109.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.35. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

