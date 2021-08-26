Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,191 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,636,000 after acquiring an additional 89,414 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,100,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,369,000 after acquiring an additional 89,493 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of HZNP opened at $109.05 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $111.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZNP. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

In related news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.