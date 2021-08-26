HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

HPQ traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,907,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,667,534. HP has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

