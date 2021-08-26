Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will post $204.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.30 million to $215.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $196.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $832.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $864.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $888.72 million, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $937.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

HPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Shares of HPP traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -653.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,774,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,777,000 after buying an additional 71,553 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,371,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,361,000 after buying an additional 471,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,826,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,903,000 after buying an additional 216,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,623,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,631,000 after buying an additional 575,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $103,015,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.