HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUYA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 519.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HUYA by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in HUYA by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 19.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUYA traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. HUYA has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $36.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

