iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

ICLK stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.01. 5,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,291. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 0.49. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICLK shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. iClick Interactive Asia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

