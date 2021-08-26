Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Acquires 16,700 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ST. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,825 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,343,000 after purchasing an additional 771,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,912,000 after purchasing an additional 758,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ST traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $59.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,488. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ST. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

