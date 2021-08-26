Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 111.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Neenah were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Neenah by 1,245.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Neenah during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Neenah by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Neenah by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 93,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Neenah by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 367,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 82,527 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NP traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.97. 436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.78 million, a P/E ratio of -226.55 and a beta of 1.52. Neenah, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

