Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Lowers Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LKQ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,897,000 after buying an additional 44,026 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in LKQ by 89.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in LKQ by 0.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 312,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at $14,787,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 35,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.65. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments.

