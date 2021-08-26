Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Makes New Investment in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,386,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,277,000 after acquiring an additional 71,170 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 9.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,241,000 after acquiring an additional 43,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alleghany by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Alleghany by 1.4% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 269,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:Y traded down $13.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $673.26. 93 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,540. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $486.49 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $671.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

