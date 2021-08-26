Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 109,800 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 636,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,800 shares during the period. Extreme Networks makes up 1.2% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $6,351,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,366,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 17.5% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,458,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after buying an additional 365,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 25.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,761,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after buying an additional 361,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

EXTR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.00 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $285,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,763 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,551.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

